Special local holiday schedules

In this edition, readers will see holiday greetings from area businesses and organizations. We appreciate our local advertisers and invite our readers to shop local.

We will have a newspaper on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

C&R Supermarkets will be open til 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed on Dec. 25.

Casey’s will close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

D.J.’s C Store will be closed on Dec. 25.

Dairy Queen will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25.

Breadeaux Pizza and Dos Primos will be closed Dec. 25.

Area banks and Post offices will be closed Dec. 25.

The year in review will be in the January 10 Fayette Advertiser. The review will be included in the newspaper’s regular edition this year. We will sell the same ads in the past that have the date your business started. We will wrap these ads around the year in review. If you want to be included in the Year In Review section let us know at ads@fayettenews.com. Merry Christmas!

Pat Roll

Publisher