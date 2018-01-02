Evelyn Messer

1928-2017

Evelyn Messer passed away at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, MO, Dec. 19, 2017. She was 89 years of age.

Evelyn Fay Messer was born in Lisbon, MO, April 24, 1928, the daughter of Romie and Edris (Chipley) Robertson. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1947. That same year, on August 9, Evelyn married the love of her life, Myrl Messer at St. Mary Church in Glasgow. Together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Myrl preceded her in death Oct. 24, 2017. Evelyn worked as the head cook at Glasgow Schools from 1960-1982. She also held jobs at a local dress shop and grocery store in Glasgow. Evelyn stayed active within the Glasgow community. She volunteered her time at the senior center and the food pantry. She was a member of the quilting club, Daughters of Isabella and St. Mary Church.

She is survived by two sons, Gerald (Valerie) Messer of Glasgow, and Ron (Sandy) Messer of Osage Beach, MO; six grandchildren, Amanda (Carl) Meyer, Matthew (Tammy) Wilkerson, Marcia Messer, Travis Messer, Amy Dampier, and Phillip Perry; six great-grandchildren, Christina Aholt, Casey Aholt, Samuel Wilkerson, Kiley Dampier, Emma Dampier and Gunner Dampier; sister-in-law, Martha (Kyle) Worley of Minneapolis, MN. In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and Cecil Robertson.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow, with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation was 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. before the service at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. Rosary took place at 11 a.m. before the visitation, by the Daughters of Isabella. Burial followed the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary School or Church, in care of the funeral home.