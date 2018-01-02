Fayette R-III to have No Tax Increase Bond Issue

Meeting regular session Dec. 20 the Fayette Board of Education voted to approve ballot language for the Proposition for the No Tax Increase Bond Issue in the April 2018 election. The Board also approved the name Proposition K.I.D.S. (Keep Improving District Schools) as the name for the Proposition on the ballot. The Board also added “for the safety of our kids” to the ballot language. The Bond will be for $1 million. The Bond will cover the following items including the cost of each. Two leases (Bus Barn and Ag building), $720,891. D/C flooring issue – 30’ section sinking (cross hallway, tile bending and cracking, bricks separating), $13,500, 1 to 1 Chromebook initiative, $67,500. Current desktop computers will become surplus, maintenance is limited and will likely be handled by students, no software so no licensing needed. The rest of the Bond will cover issues concerning building and facilities. This includes making Clark Middle School bathrooms ADA compliant. This will cost $50,000. If this Bond is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.7762 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

The Board also approved: Of a Wal-Mart grant application in the amount of $2,500 for a clothes closet for the CMS/FHS students.

Of the receipt of $250.19 from the online fundraising site SchoolFUNDCenter.

Of the receipt of $2,500 from the CMU Greek Students and the donation and planting Of eight native oak trees from the Fayette Rotary Club.

Daly Elementary Principal Cheri Huster reported the enrollment for the Elementary is PK- 62, K-5- 272. 95% of DES students were in attendance 90% of the time from August to November 30.

Clark Middle School Principal Brent Doolin shared current enrollment for grade 6-8 is 135 with 94.8% of CMS students in attendance 90% of the time. Year to date 91.9% of CMS students were in attendance 90 % of the time.

Fayette High School Principal Patrick Tray shared the current enrollment of 177 for grades 9-12. Total percentage of attendance is 93.28%. Percentage of students over 90% attendance is 85.3%.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reported the Falcon band has raised $24,583 towards the Washington D.C. trip. There is more money pledged that has not yet been received. Kimball hopes that the full $40,000 will be raised.

Kimball reported that two candidates have signed up for the two open positions on the Board for the April election, incumbent Jean Schmidt and new candidate John Stroupe.

The next Board of Education meeting in January will be daytime meeting beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018