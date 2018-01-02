Fire Truck and Trash discussed at Fayette City Council meeting

The Fayette City Council entertained guests at their regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 19. A ladder fire truck, disposal services, and an ordinance request were the featured topics.

Fayette Fire Chief, Gary Kunze, shared with the board the department received a letter stating they did not receive grant funding for a new ladder truck. The current truck has only 13,000 miles, but is approximately 30 years old which affects the ISO rating for the fire department. (The ISO rating has an affect insurance fees for the community.) The council asked Kunze to review cost for repair of the current truck versus cost of a slightly used.

Dan Buckley with Advanced Disposal visited the council meeting to see if there were any issues with trash and recycling pick up services in the community. He requested to change the day yard waste is picked up from Tuesdays, when trash is picked up, to Thursdays, when recycling is picked up. The company can be fined if yard waste is found in a landfill. To assist with keeping the yard waste separate from general refuse, Buckley proposed the change. Advanced Disposal will be sending a letter to residents informing them of the change and when it will start.

Rick Alexander introduced Jan Schumacher with Show Me PACE to the council. PACE stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy, and provides financing for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, non-profit and public properties for energy efficient projects. Projects may include roofs, lighting, windows, HVAC and solar power. This allows individuals and/or institutions an additional financing option for building or restoration projects. The financing is spread out over a determined number of years, and an annual payment is due with taxes. This takes some of the risk or burden off of the need for traditional lenders (banks, etc.), allowing the funding from traditional lenders to be used elsewhere. Schumacher asked the city for an ordinance allowing Show Me PACE to operate within the city. This is the extent of the City’s responsibility. Everything else is contracted between property owners and PACE. There is no obligation, exposure or liability for the city. Alexander would establish an agreement with PACE as one part of several layers of funding for his hotel project, along with the proposed Community Improvement District (CID). The city did not take action during the regular session.

The council will meet next on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. The community is welcome and encouraged to attend.