First Christian Church volunteers serve close to 150 meals Christmas Day

First Christian Church delivered 49 meals Christmas Day. Above the Himmelmann family above helped deliver meals. Packing meals to be delivered from left to right: Grant, Kurt, Miles, Kristin and Addison. Larry Carter and Melissa Jones also delivered meals Monday.

Volunteers prepare meals to be delivered Christmas Day at First Christian Church. From left to right: Gwen Weathers, Hank Hildebrand, Bekki Galloway, Barbara Alexander and Ann Hendrix with her back to the camera.

A full holiday meal with all the trimmings, including homemade desserts, was served in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 307 N. Church St. in Fayette on Christmas Day. Sponsored by the Fayette Christian Church Outreach Committee, food was be prepared and served by members of the First Christian Church and various other members of the Fayette community.
Volunteers cooked 80 pounds of ham and turkey. They delivered 49 meals and served approx. 75 folks at the church Fellowship Hall. Tony Cook, chairman of the preparations, said the reason he helped with the community dinner is “because it’s Christmas…a way to share the Christmas spirit.” Cook said the dinner ,”is a community collaboration; members of community and many local churches donated time, food, assistance.”

