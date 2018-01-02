First Christian Church volunteers serve close to 150 meals Christmas Day

A full holiday meal with all the trimmings, including homemade desserts, was served in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church, 307 N. Church St. in Fayette on Christmas Day. Sponsored by the Fayette Christian Church Outreach Committee, food was be prepared and served by members of the First Christian Church and various other members of the Fayette community.

Volunteers cooked 80 pounds of ham and turkey. They delivered 49 meals and served approx. 75 folks at the church Fellowship Hall. Tony Cook, chairman of the preparations, said the reason he helped with the community dinner is “because it’s Christmas…a way to share the Christmas spirit.” Cook said the dinner ,”is a community collaboration; members of community and many local churches donated time, food, assistance.”