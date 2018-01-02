Genevieve Bias

1927 – 2017

Former Fayette resident, Genevieve Bias passed away at Glasgow Gardens December 19, 2017. She was 90 years of age.

Genevieve Frances Bias was born October 11, 1927 in Calhoun County, West Virginia to Jesse and Ruby (Carpenter) Kirby. Genevieve married Charles Bias March 17, 1945 in Howard County, MO and he preceded her in death February 28, 1988. Mrs. Bias was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and taking care of her family. She loved the outdoors especially bird watching.

Genevieve is survived by six children, Charles (Lisa) Bias, Jr. of San Bernardino, CA, David (Nancy) Bias of Hallsville, MO, Virginia (David) Porter of Armstrong, MO, Regina Settle of Moberly, MO, Venetta (Robert) McKenzie of Fayette, MO and Dennis Bias of Moberly, MO, 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, two sisters, Elladean Dougherty of Fayette and Geneva Davis of Louisville, KY and special friend and caregiver, Felicia Hamilton.

Funeral services were at 11 AM, Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Brandon Friebe officiating. Burial was in the Fayette City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for funeral expenses.