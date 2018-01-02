Howard County has White Christmas!

Howard County received one plus inch of snow Sunday morning making for a white Christmas Monday. Winter weather has followed the snow fall. High temperatures did not get out of the 20’s over the Christmas weekend. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to only reach 16 degrees with a warm up to the high 20’s Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures were expected to be in the single digits through Friday. Next week’s forecast looks to be cold also with high temperatures in the 20’s and lows in the single digits. The high temperature on Dec. 21 was 57 degrees. After awesome fall and early winter weather Howard County has turned into winter weather. So long nice weather, spring is only 84 days away. Happy New Year everyone!