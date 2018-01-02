Lillian Marie Beaman

1931 – 2017

Lillian Marie Beaman, of New Franklin, passed away December 21, 2017 at Cooper County Memorial Hospital in Boonville. She was 86 years old.

Mrs. Beaman was born in Glidden, IA on August 3, 1931, a daughter of Max Paul Otto and Anna Marie Janssen Pahnke. She married John Ford Beaman on March 2, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2014.

Lillian worked as a secretary in the family business, Beaman Plumbing and Heating for many years. She had also been employed as a secretary and the Fayette COOP and had been a waitress. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary.

Cherishing her memory are five children, John Robert (Cathy) Beaman of Fayette, Pam (Mark Lester) Hathaway of Slater, Roger Wayne (Kathy Estill) Beaman of Fayette, Linda (Darrell Felten) Vroman of Fayette and James Mitchell (Darlene) Beaman of Fayette; two sisters, Liena Hamilton of Savannah, IL and Grace (James) Perkins (who Lil raised after their mother’s death) of Holden, MO. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Gloria Sue Beaman and a grandson, Kevin Andrew Beaman.

Services honoring Lillian’s life were be held at 2 PM, Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation was prior to the service. Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association.

