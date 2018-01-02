New Franklin School Board reviews transportation, new gymnasium

The New Franklin School board held their regular meeting a day earlier than usual due to Christmas Break. Wednesday, Dec. 20 marked not only the first day of Christmas Break, but the end of the first semester of the school year.

Transportation items topped the new business. The rotation cycle for purchasing a new bus was scheduled for the 2017-18 school year, but had been put off to allow additional financial flexibility for the building project. Superintendent David Haggard recommends research for a bus purchase for the 2018-19 school year. Also suggested for research is a District-owned vehicle. Previously, a vehicle owned by an employee has been used for hauling and/or transportation. That vehicle will no longer be available.

For the last 15 years, the District has benefitted from funding received from the Small Rural School Achievement (SRSA) grant. The SRSA grant provides Title VI funding for the Middle School. Due to changes in the SRSA grant, the school was forced to re-apply for the grant, and was subsequently told they no longer qualified for the grant. Early this month, the U.S. Department of Education contacted the District stating there had been an error and the District is eligible for the SRSA funds. The District will apply in January in anticipation of receiving funds in July.

The new gymnasium is in full use. Christmas programs as well as ball games have brought guests to the new building. Both local and out-of-town guests have praised the new facility. There are still minor items needing attention, and they should be taken care of soon.

Preparations are under way for the 89th Annual New Franklin Tournament scheduled immediately after break, Jan. 2. Plans are to take advantage of both gyms for the tournament. This is the second oldest basketball tournament in the state.

Second Semester begins Wednesday, Jan. 3. Classes will resume the same day.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.