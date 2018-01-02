Noted in Brief 12.27.17

• Donations to the FAYETTE AREA COMMUNITY TRUST will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Fayette Area Community Trust.

• Donations to the FAYETTE AREA COMMON FUND will be accepted through the end of the year and may be sent to Commercial Trust Company, Attn: Judy Thompson, P.O. Box 471, Fayette, MO 65248. Please make checks payable to Howard County Community Foundation, with “Common Fund”, in the note area. The Fayette Area Common Fund can be found on Facebook.

• NEW FRANKLIN SR CITIZENS DANCE cancelled until further notice

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 306 S. Cleveland in Fayette. Sponsored by Fayette Optimists

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will hold their monthly discussion and potluck meeting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at the home of Bill Kountz, 910 Highway 240, Fayette. For additional information call 248-2330.

• (NEW WINTER HOURS) TAD ATTERBURY MEMORIAL NA & AA MEETINGS at T&T Choices and Kiss the Earth, 207 N Main, Fayette, Every Saturday; 5: to 6 p.m. Howard County Court approved. Call Tom at 660-728-5056

• HOWARD COUNTY DAR will have carry-in lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 21 at home of Joyce Taylor, 562 Highway 5& 240, Fayette. Regrets only to Joyce at 248-3559

• VFW POST 280 NEW YEARS EVE DANCE featuring Young Country Western Band, Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to midnight, breakfast and champagne at midnight, $20 per person 1509 Ashley St., Columbia

• ADDITIONAL COPIES of the 1960 Fayette map are available free of charge from the Commercial Trust courtesy desk, the Fayette Library, and the newspaper office. The map measurers 17×12-inches and includes artwork by Peggy Guest and a listing of all businesses and institutions then extant in Fayette.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.