Teagan Elise Birdno

1998 – 2017

Teagan Elise Birdno, 19, of Carrollton and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Dec. 23, 2017. Teagan was born in Moberly, MO on Nov. 23, 1998.

Teagan was a freshman at Missouri Valley College in Marshall where she was majoring in elementary education. She was currently employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant and had helped others in Carrollton area nursing facilities. She was a 2017 graduate of Carrollton High School and had attended kindergarten through seventh grade at Monroe City Public Schools and eight through eleventh grades at New Franklin Public Schools.

Teagan loved making people laugh and could light up the room and make others feel better no matter the challenges she was facing in her life. Her favorite activities included spending time with her family and friends. She loved singing, dancing, painting, crafts and caring for others.

Cherishing her memory are her parents, Tanjie Hoover and husband, Danny of New Franklin and Sara Birdno of Carrollton; her siblings, Tanneal Cheshire, Tylee Ciolli; Tanner, Tiernan, Tatum and Taylyn Hoover; Orin, Greir and Arlan and Laecyn Birdno. Also remembering her are her grandparents, Anjie and Donnie Leathers, Shelly and Harlan Greeves, Margaret and Mark Bean, Rhonda and Tim Cheshire; great-grandparents, Ronda and Carl Begley and a many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life Visitation honoring Teagan will be held Friday, Dec. 29 from 6 to 8 PM at Markland-Yager Funeral Home, 3855 Hwy. 5 North, New Franklin, MO where friends and family are invited to visit and share memories of Teagan, listen to her favorite music and view pictures and memorabilia celebrating her life.

Additional services honoring Teagan will be held in Carrollton and Monroe City are to be announced later.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Teagan’s Family payable to Markland-Yager Funeral Home.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.