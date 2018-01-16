2017 Pesticide Applicator Training Offered in Howard County

The University of Missouri Extension Office in Howard County will be offering two training sessions for pesticide applicator training on Feb. 1, in conjunction with the Keller Building Open House. Participants may choose from a time slot of 1-3 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Training will be in Conference Room #2 in the Keller Building in Fayette.

This program is for farmers that need to apply Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs) and are in need of certification or recertification.

After going through this training, a farmer is “certified”. Certified applicators can legally buy RUPs by showing pesticide dealers their license. Licensed certified applicators renew or recertify their training every 5 years. The Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), the lead agency for pesticides in Missouri, informs certified applicators in each county when their certification is about to expire. The extension offices help by facilitating the training programs. The program fee is $20 to cover publication materials and refreshments.

Please contact the Howard County Extension Office at 660-248-2272 or howardco@missouri.edu to RSVP or with any questions.