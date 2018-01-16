Billy Clark

1937-2018

Bill Clark passed away January 11, 2018 at his home outside of Fayette, MO. He was 81 years of age.

Billy J. Clark was born January 6, 1937, in Lisbon, MO, the son of Carl and Lucy Temple (Bodle) Clark. Bill was drafted by the U.S. Army and served his country from 1960-1962. On June 14, 1980, he married Linda Coble at the Lisbon Baptist Church. Together, they’ve enjoyed nearly 38 years of marriage. Bill learned the value of hard work at an early age. He primarily worked as a cattle farmer, but he also raised tobacco and worked at Standard Havens in Glasgow for many years. Bill loved to travel. He and Linda would take annual bus trips to different places, and it was always something they truly enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; son, David (Sheila) Wallace of Fayette; daughter, Milaina (Eddie) King of Boonville; two grandchildren, Linda Wallace and Sarah Craig; brother, Stanley (Karen) Clark of Glasgow; sister, Karron Sue (Jay Cooper) Monnig of Fayette; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Wallace, and a sister, Ruth Marshall.

A funeral service honoring Mr. Clark will 2 PM, Monday, January 15, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Glasgow Senior Center, in care of the funeral home.