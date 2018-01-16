Harrisburg Courtwarming

Harrisburg High School celebrated their Courtwarming Friday, Jan. 12. The evening was full of activity beginning with the Lady Bulldogs game against Paris, followed by a ceremony honoring the 2008 State Championship Bulldog team. The 2017-18 Bulldogs then claimed a Courtwarming victory over the Paris Coyotes with a final score of 77-48. After the games, Courtwarming royalty was crowned. Juniors Cody James and Carlin Hallfeldt (above top) were named Prince and Princess, and Seniors Cade Combs and Madelyn Fritts (above bottom) were crowned King and Queen. Royalty was chosen by a vote of the Harrisburg High School student body. Following the games, students attended a Courtwarming dance at the school.