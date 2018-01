Lane Skelly

1957-2018

Lane Skelly passed away Jan. 12, 2018 at his home. He was 60.

He was born Jan. 17, 1957.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, at Faith Family Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. A complete obituary will be posted on the Advertiser/website immediately as it becomes available — www.fayettenewspapers.com.