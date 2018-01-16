Melba June (Hendrix) Fleck

1926-2018

Melba passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2018, at the Cooper County Hospital Extended Care Facility in Boonville, surrounded by her children. She was 91.

She was a member of the Nelson Memorial Methodist Church, PEO, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the South Howard County Historical Society.

Melba, daughter of Charles Edgar and Lilly May Hendrix was born April 20, 1926, on the family farm southeast of Boonesboro, MO. She attended the one-room Fairview School until her family moved to New Franklin, MO where she continued her schooling, graduating from the New Franklin High School in 1944. She attended Central Methodist College (CMC) in Fayette, MO where she graduated with a B.S. degree in Chemistry in 1947. While studying at CMC, she met Carl W. Fleck of Independence, Missouri, a fellow student. Melba and Carl were married on August 10, 1947 in the Methodist Church on the CMC campus. They were married for 49 years, parted with the passing of her husband Carl in 1996.

The newly married couple moved to Chicago, Illinois to set up household. Employment opportunities relocated them to Portland, Oregon in 1955, Jacksonville, Florida in 1956 and finally to Omaha, Nebraska in 1957. Omaha would be home for the next thirty years.

Melba enrolled in University of Omaha and graduated in 1963 with a B.A. in Elementary Education and started her career as a teacher with the Omaha Public Schools system where she taught second grade students until her retirement in 1985. Carl and Melba returned to Howard County in 1986 and built a home on the Missouri River bluffs to enjoy in their retirement years.

Melba is survived by her three children: John Fleck (Susan Vale) of Franklin, Missouri, Elyse Fleck of Kansas City, Missouri and Leigh Fleck (Jerome Gerke) of Franklin, MO. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother John Hendrix.

Throughout her life Melba was an avid reader. As macular degeneration slowly limited her ability to read, she was gracious and courageous in adapting to these changes using a video reader and listening to books on tapes.

No funeral service is planned. The family suggests memorials to the Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, PEO Chapter GG, c/o Jackie Jackson, 207 W. Broadway, New Franklin, MO 65274, or a charity of your choice.

Many thanks to the caregivers at the Cooper County Hospital Extended Care Facility that watched over Melba during her stay. Your attentiveness and kindness is appreciated.