Noted in Brief 01.17.18

• NEW FRANKLIN SR CITIZENS DANCE cancelled until further notice

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the school library

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the High School library

• MLK LUNCHEON AT CMU Thursday, Jan. 18, luncheon $5 at 11:45, program at 12:10 p.m.

• DAR – HOWARD COUNTY CHAPTER will meet Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 104 W. Davis, Fayette. Program; Literacy. Regrets only; 248-9891

• TRIVIA NIGHT SPONSORED BY FAYETTE MUSIC BOOSTERS Saturday, Jan. 20 – doors open at 6 p.m., game begins at 7 p.m., $100 per team of eight or less, bring a snack to share, drinks provided

• BENEFIT FOR MARTIN KIRBY 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21 at Armstrong City Hall/Community Center; pulled pork, chili, soup, vegis, dessert; Free Will Donation

• MMM CLUB will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Mary Jane Crigler, 204 N. Cleveland. Regrets only to Mary Jane at 816-516-7643

• Boonslick Women’s Business Network January Meeting January 23rd, 6-7:30 P.M., Emmet’s Kitchen and Tap Program: “What’s Stopping You?” presented by Rachael Sparks, Inner Spark Consulting. Please RSVP on the Boonslick WBN Facebook page or to director@mowbc.org

• STEEL MAGNOLIAS presented by FACT and FHS Drama dept. Nightly performances Thursday, Jan. 25 – Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Sunday Matinee, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. ASL interpreter provided for Friday, Jan. 26 performance. Tickets available at Merchant’s & Farmers’s, Exchange, and Commercial Trust banks, Grey Willows, and www.eventbrite.com (service fees applied). Tickets at the door are $12 / $6.

• TRIVIA NIGHT & FREE CHILI SUPPER SPONSORED BY FAYETTE ROTARY Saturday, Feb. 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall

• FAYETTE VOLUNTEER FIREMEN’S ANNUAL SWEETHEART DANCE will be Saturday, Feb. 3, at the fire station, featuring Suthern Justus. 8-12 p.m. $12/couple, $6/single, set-ups available. No one under 21 allowed.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in City Hall

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Board meeting 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Fire Station.

• PAWS LOVE IS IN THE AIR 3rd Annual Silent Auction and Benefit Concert, Saturday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m., Fayette First Christian Church. To donate to silent auction calll Bekki at 573-864-2064

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Feb. 23

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall – Sunday, Mar. 4

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Mar. 16

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

• ADDITIONAL COPIES of 1960 Fayette map are available at no charge at Commercial Trust, Fayette Library, and newspaper office. Size; 17×12-inches and includes artwork by Peggy Guest and listing of businesses and institutions.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday when school is in session. We encourage parents to bring their children, babies through preschoolers, to play and meet other families with young children. We also offer a toy lending library as well as books on parenting that may be checked out. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.