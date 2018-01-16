Observations regarding City Government

Letter to the editor: You have pointed out some of the flaws in Fayette’s government and leadership. In 1980 we moved into Fayette. Our lives have been fairly average, with age deciding it is time to move to Florida. If you want affirmation of your article, you certainly have mine. The city did not fix the ruts in Wayland Street until I planted flowers in the dirt. That resulted in the broken water pipe going into my water meter for greater than 10 years. The culvert at the junction of Wayland and Mulberry rusted out long ago. Each time there is a hard rain a pond forms on the land between my place and Don Hilgedick.

We have told the city about this for years and they have done nothing to date. The land sold to me at a bit over five acres is now listed as about four acres. No notification until I got ready to sell the land.

The bridges on Mulberry and Givens are collapsing. The city knows this and adds patching on top each year to level out the drop. Stand by and watch when a large truck uses either bridge if you have the time. The noise is the flexing of the supports bouncing off the bottom of the bridge. Really an awesome sound. I wonder who pays if a truck drops through into the creek?

Yes, I realize this is a small town. I also know it manages to fund repairs and renovations when the press is negative enough.

And yes, the leaders use stall, delay and punt decisions until they have no other option. It is not leadership. It takes a loud noise to move a slacker out of office, but it has been done (county clerk). Some others need a push to get their dead asses out the door.

So if you are asked for an opinion of your article, this is a start. I can easily tell more about the non workings of this little town. And I am one who actually enjoys living here.

T. C. Skipper