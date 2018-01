Thomas Edward Whiteside

1955-2018

Thomas Edward Whitesides was born January 14, 1955. He passed away January 4, 2018.

He is survived by his mother and many other family members. Tommy was dearly loved and will be missed.

For those who wish to celebrate his life, there will be a simple memorial Sunday, January 28 at 5:30 p.m. at 207 N. Main.