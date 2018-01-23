Candidates file for Municipal and School Board races

Candidate filing for the spring elections closed Tuesday, Jan. 16. Municipal and School Board positions are up for election.

Armstrong

In the City of Armstrong, Mayor Harley Owen is running unopposed for re-election. Bob Cramer in the West Ward is also running unopposed for re-election.

Armstrong’s East Ward has two seats open; Lia DeGraffenreid has filed for the regular two-year term which comes up during even-year elections. The other opening for East Ward in Armstrong is to fill the one year remaining in the term to which Clayton Douglas was elected in 2017, but vacated the position. No one has filed for that opening.

Fayette

Fayette has a three-way race for Mayor. Incumbent Kenneth O’Brian is being challenged by current Southwest Ward Alderman Greg Stidham, and Brian Cummiskey.

The only other position with multiple candidates is the Southwest Ward Alderman position. Paden Squires and Hope Smith have both filed for the position.

Marcus Wells has filed for the Northwest Ward Alderman position, and Anthony Shiflett is running for East Ward Alderman. They are the only candidates for each ward.

Police Chief Jeff Oswald is running unopposed for re-election as City Marshal.

Glasgow

Three council seats are up for election in Glasgow. In the North Ward, Chris Damron currently holds the seat and has filed for re-election.

Joseph R. Gibbs has filed for the South Ward Alderman seat, and there have been no filings for the Central Ward seat.

New Franklin

New Franklin also has three seats opening on the City Council. Dave Breshears and Newton R. Arbogast have filed to run for Ward 1. In Ward 2, current Alderman Kerry Thompson has filed for re-election and is running unopposed. Todd Baslee and Mike McGee will be challenging each other for the Ward 3 seat.

Fayette School Board

Two positions are opening on the Fayette School Board. Incumbent Jean Schmidt of Fayette has filed for re-election. She has served on the board since 2015.

Also filing for the Fayette School Board is John Stroupe of Armstrong. Matt Hudson, and Joey Busker, both of Fayette have also filed.

Glasgow School Board

Two candidates have filed for the two School Board openings in Glasgow. Mitch Monnig filed for re-election to his current seat and Josh DeMint is also running. Because there are two candidates and two seats open, the Glasgow School Board will not hold an election.

New Franklin

New Franklin School Board has two positions up for election with four candidates filing. John Bailey and Darren Harris are both incumbents. Matt Maupin and Leslie Anson have also filed as candidates for the board.