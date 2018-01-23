City of Fayette reviews water recreation and community improvement options

During the Fayette City Council’s regular session Tuesday, Jan. 16, topics included water recreation and community improvement options.

Parks Commission Chair William Conrow approached the council for approval to pursue a grant for improvements to the D.C. Rogers Lake area. The Commission is working on plans to improve camping and access.

Ann Schnell shared with the council the establishment of a new organization; Friends of the Pool. The organization’s goal is preserving the historic swimming pool. Along with preservation they want to restore and update the facility.

The Show-Me PACE program request from the previous council meeting was reviewed. Show-Me PACE is alternative financing program for property owners desiring to make energy efficient improvements to their properties. There is no obligation from to financial risk to the city according to City Attorney Sydney Mayfield. The city simply passes an ordinance allowing PACE to provide assistance within the city. Two council members were comfortable moving forward with an ordinance, the mayor and a third alderman requested more information before making a decision.

Council members discussed a proposal from Joe Lauber, with Lauber Municipal Law, (City Attorney Sydney Mayfield’s firm) to schedule a meeting to discuss the proposed CID. Mr. Lauber suggested the meeting include himself, Ms. Mayfield, the council and Corey Mehaffey in hopes of answering questions and progressing toward a decision regarding the CID.

Approval was given for the purchase of a 1994 bucket truck from Howard Electric to replace the city’s current aging 1974 truck.

Other items covered include;

• the banner for the spec building has been received

• addition of a glass barrier at the utility office for safety

• setting guidelines for the Ad Hoc Pool Committee

• requirements for making the swimming pool operational for Summer 2018

Fayette City Council meets the first and third Wednesdays each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.