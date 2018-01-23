Fayette School Board approves 2018-19 calendar, grant applications

The Fayette School Board had a busy day on Wednesday, Jan. 17. They day began with observation visits to each of the schools. After lunch, the board held an afternoon meeting instead of the regular evening session.

This is School Board Recognition week and Superintendent Tamara Kimball presented board members with MSBA certificates, thanking them for their service.

• It was noted that four candidates have registered for the two board positions in the April election.

• The new cleaning service, Blakemore Cleaning has filled all positions an off to a good start.

• Lacking enough interest, the Adventure Club – Before School program will be discontinued. It will be reviewed for interest again in the fall.

The 2018-19 school year calendar has been reviewed by faculty and staff. Superintendent Kimball recommended approval. The board approved the proposed calendar.

Two grant applications recommended by Kimball received approval from the board. A Lowes Toolbox for Education grant for $5,000 for purchase of mats and learning intervention tools from math and movement; and a Dollar General Literacy Foundation Youth Literacy grant for $4,000 to provide resources for elementary students with reading and language issues.

The MSBA Legislative Forum – Public Schools’ Day at the Capital will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The MSBA Regional Meeting will be held at the Fayette High School on Tuesday, April 17. Superintendent Kimball has been in contact with Andy Bonderer, Region 6 Chair for meeting ideas.

The next meeting of the Fayette School Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the High School Library.