Glasgow Homecoming

Glasgow High School celebrated their Homecoming Friday, Jan. 19.
Activities were planned and held during the week to display Yellowjacket spirit. Students took part in festivities showcasing school spirit leading all the way up to the Homecoming girls and boys games against New Franklin Bulldogs Friday night. During halftime of the boys’ game, the Homecoming court was presented and royalty crowned. Pictured above are Homecoming King and Queen; Shay Himmelberg and Abby Littrell. Himmelberg and Littrell are Seniors at GHS. A Homecoming dance followed the boys basketball game. Details of both the girls and boys games can be found on pages 7 and 9.