Lane Skelly

1957-2018

Lane Skelly passed away at his home in Fayette, Jan. 12, 2018. He was 60 years of age.

Lane Cole Skelly was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Lima, Ohio, to Neil and Shirley (Clark) Skelly. He graduated from Lima Senior High School. He served in the United States Army from 1976 to 1979. Lane enjoyed working as a Landscaper for a number of years.

He is survived by a son, Neil II and wife Cassandra Skelly of Princeton, Minn. and their seven children, Kennedy, Neil III, Ireland, Eden, Caleb, Claudia and Cortez, two sisters, Kayleen Wita of Lima, Ohio and Stacy Heeter of Defiance, Ohio and also good friends David and Chris Eidson.

Besides his parents he was preceded by his longtime companion, Liz Edison.

A memorial service honoring Lane’s life was held 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Faith Family Church with Pastor Jamie Page officiating.

Memorials are suggested to Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service for funeral expenses.