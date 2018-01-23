New Franklin begins preparations for 2018-19 school year

During their regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 17, the New Franklin School Board heard reports from principals and superintendent, and reviewed the District’s Facilities Plan.

With the completion of the first semester, the second semester started with the 89th Annual New Franklin Basketball Tournament. This is the second longest running tournament in the state. The addition of the new gym and court provided assistance with the tournament and things ran very smoothly. Visitors to the tournament expressed their appreciation of the new facilities and parking.

Faculty and staff participated in a poverty simulation during a professional development day. This simulation provided an example what some students and their families may contend with in their daily lives.

Technology issues plagued the schools for about a week. Staff was unable to access computers which hobbled them. Fortunately, everything is up and running appropriately again.

Superintendent David Haggard is beginning the budgeting process for the 2018-19 school year. Current legislative proposals will need to be monitored and taken into consideration.

Development for the 2018-19 School calendar has begun. Staff will have the opportunity to review the proposed calendars and provide input.

The New Franklin School Board will meet next on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the school library.