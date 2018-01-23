Noted in Brief 01.24.18

• NEW FRANKLIN SENIOR CITIZENS DANCES are cancelled until further notice

• STEEL MAGNOLIAS presented by FACT and FHS Drama dept. Nightly performances Thursday, Jan. 25 – Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., Sunday Matinee, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. ASL interpreter provided for Friday, Jan. 26 performance. Tickets available at Merchant’s & Farmers’s, Exchange, and Commercial Trust banks, Grey Willows, and www.eventbrite.com (service fees applied). Tickets at the door are $12 / $6.

• The LTS Club will meet Thursday, Jan. 25, at the old jail, at 7 p.m. Please send regrets to Leigh.

• HOWARD COUNTY PROGRESSIVES will meet for their regular potluck and discussion group, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church Bishops Hall, 104 W. Davis Street, Fayette. For additional information, call 248-9891.

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART, new show: “The Cuban World” Photographs by Jerry Benner and “Charles Banks Wilson, Oklahoma Imprint” (57 works) Jan. 28 (reception) through March 15, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 1:30 -4:30 p.m. Information: 660 248 6304.

• BAKE SALE BY FRIENDS OF MIKE JACKMAN raising money to honor Mike’s ongoing service to the community – Feb. 2 at FHS Courtwarming game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

• TRIVIA NIGHT & FREE CHILI SUPPER SPONSORED BY FAYETTE ROTARY Saturday, Feb. 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall

• FAYETTE VOLUNTEER FIREMEN’S ANNUAL SWEETHEART DANCE will be Saturday, Feb. 3, at the fire station, featuring Suthern Justus. 8-12 p.m. $12/couple, $6/single, set-ups available. No one under 21 allowed.

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Central Methodist University

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in City Hall

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Board meeting 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Fire Station.

• PAWS LOVE IS IN THE AIR 3rd Annual Silent Auction and Benefit Concert, Saturday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m., Fayette First Christian Church. To donate to silent auction calll Bekki at 573-864-2064

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL meeting Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• GOLDEN STUDY CLUB will meet Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20 at City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD meeting Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the High School library

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the school library

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Feb. 23

• BAKE SALE BY FRIENDS OF MIKE JACKMAN raising money to honor Mike’s ongoing service to the community – March 3 at C&R

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall – Sunday, Mar. 4

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Mar. 16

• RECOGNITION & THANK YOU DINNER FOR MIKE JACKMAN on Saturday, Mar. 24 at Schnell Hall, 12-4 p.m.; tickets available at C&R Supermarket or from committee – adults $10, children $5

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

• ADDITIONAL COPIES of 1960 Fayette map are available at no charge at Commercial Trust, Fayette Library, and newspaper office. Size; 17×12-inches and includes artwork by Peggy Guest and listing of businesses and institutions.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday when school is in session. We encourage parents to bring their children, babies through preschoolers, to play and meet other families with young children. We also offer a toy lending library as well as books on parenting that may be checked out. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.