Vaughn Campbell

1942-2018

Vaughn Campbell passed away at The Lodge in Fayette, MO, Jan. 18, 2018. He was 75.

Edgar Vaughn Campbell was born Jan. 20, 1942, in Harrisburg, MO, the son of George and Ruby (Jones) Campbell. On March 14, 1959, Vaughn married Helen “Irene” Ewens in Fayette, MO. Irene preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2014. Vaughn understood the value of hard work at a young age. In his early years, he worked at Skelly Station, ran hay hauling crews and logged trees. Vaughn worked for Fayette Lumber Co. for over 26 years. He enjoyed working with the public, delivering lumber with a friendly smile, and assisting everyone with their housebuilding needs. Vaughn was an outdoorsman. He loved to fish for all different sporting fish, and he also loved coon and coyote hunting with his dogs.

He is survived by six sons, Billy (Cindy) Ewens, of Springfield, MO, Ronnie Ewens, of Columbia, MO, Bobby (Susan) Campbell, of Fayette, MO, Randy (Denise) Campbell, of Bunceton, MO, Eddie (Seseg) Campbell, of Boonville, MO and Charlie (Deanna) Campbell, of Fayette, MO; seven grandchildren, Heather Lemons, Chris (Booklyn) Ewens, Brooklyn Campbell, Ashton Campbell, Makenna Campbell, Nikolai Campbell and Tieshia Thurman; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Coby, Cooper, Bradey, Alexandra and Aniya; and a sister, Virginia Jones of Centralia, MO.

In addition to his wife and parents, Vaughn was preceded in death by five sisters, Dorothy, Margaret, Martha, Janet and Maudie; and six brothers, Bill, George, Charlie, Danny, Harvey and Stanley.

A memorial service honoring Mr. Campbell was at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette with Rev. Mike Jackman officiating. Visitation was held an hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment followed the service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Walnut Ridge Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.