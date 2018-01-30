Darryl Beeler

1960-2018

Gilliam resident, Darryl Beeler, 57, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 26, 2018, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

George Darryl Beeler was born March 22, 1960, in Moberly, MO, the son of George and Sarah (Forbes) Beeler. He graduated from Glasgow High School, the class of 1978. On May 16, 1981, Darryl married Tamila Burnside at the United Methodist Church in Glasgow. Together they’ve enjoyed almost 37 years of marriage. Darryl began his working career as a truck driver for Forbes Trucking and then later Lewis Trucking. He went on to work as a hired hand for Petersburg Seed & Grain for much of the duration of his working career.

When Darryl wasn’t working, he spent his best days enjoying camping and fishing with friends and family. Many of these camping evenings were spent around the fire sharing stories with friends and roasting marshmallows with his grandchildren. Darryl also enjoyed building projects at home with his wife and working with her in the flower beds. He also greatly enjoyed quiet evenings sitting on the porch with his wife after a day’s work. Darryl’s greatest love and pride was his family. His love for his children and grandchildren was unmatched. Although his life may have been cut short, Darryl’s life was full and his spirit carries on through his family. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family but never forgotten. Darryl’s loving and spirited personality is a common thread that has brought many people together during his lifetime.

He is survived by his wife, Tamila, of the home; two daughters, Melody (Daniel) Stallman of Glasgow, MO and Michelle (Dustin) England of Marshall, MO; son, Morgan (Bethany) Beeler of Glasgow, MO; seven grandchildren, Caroline, Samuel, Gavin, Korbin, Landin, Olen, and Kinzie; two sisters, Gail (Tim Teeter) Beeler, of Bucklin, MO and Sherri (Chris Cleek) Beeler, of Glasgow, MO; four brothers, Paul (Tammy) Beeler, Kevin (Lynette) Beeler, Gary (Kelly) Beeler, all of Fayette, MO, and Eric (Kerstin) Beeler, of Slater, MO; and very special friends, Randy and Tammy Meyer, of Gilliam, MO. In addition to his parents, Darryl was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Gennah Ann England.

Visitation were held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. A funeral service honoring Darryl’s life was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at the funeral home, with Pastor William Voelker and Cleo Cunningham officiating. Burial followed the service at All Saints Cemetery in rural Gilliam, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to either the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Dept. or All Saints Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.