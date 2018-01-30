Fayette High School Celebrates Courtwarming 2018

It’s Courtwarming week at Fayette High School and the week is packed with activities and opportunities for students to display their school spirit.

This year’s theme for Courtwarming is Destination Falcon Nation. Students are able to participate in different Dress-Up-Days for spirit week. Themes for each day are based on destination attire. Tuesday, the theme was tropical with Tampa Tuesday, today it is moving west with Wild West Wednesday, then further southwest with Mexico Monday (held on Thursday). To finish up the week, the attire returns to Fayette with Black and Gold Day on Friday.

A pep assembly will be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m. During the assembly the Courtwarming Court will be introduced, with King and Queen being crowned at half-time of the boys game Friday night. Both the Lady Falcons and Falcons will take on Scotland County Tigers for their Courtwarming on Feb. 2.

Members of the Courtwarming Royalty include Freshmen Breanna Estes and Kyle Schleeter, Sophomores Abbey Conrow and Cale Polson, Juniors Jennifer Nelson and Kolby Skaggs, and Seniors Samantha Conrow, Blake Dawson and Chavez Kent. Crownbearers will be Brynn Simpson and Knox Howell.

Falcons prepare for another Destination as Pink-Out week approaches.

Fayette’s Courtwarming Theme; Destination Falcon Nation leads both students and fans from Courtwarming on Friday night, Feb. 2, right into the following week when the Pink-Out game will be played on Thursday, Feb. 8. Destination Elimination of Cancer is the Pink-Out week theme. Thursday, the Fayette Falcons will play the Bulldogs of Brookfield with the girls’ game scheduled for 6 p.m., and the boys’ game to follow. A silent auction will be held before and during the games with items on display in the commons. Proceeds will go to Carroll Wies and the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Mobile Mammography Unit.

Pink-Out week will also have Dress-Up-Days, building spirit among the student body. Monday’s choice of attire will be PJ’s (pajamas), Tuesday will be Class Color day, Wednesday students and faculty will be seeing double with Twin Day, and Thursday is Destination to the Elimination Day with special Pink-Out shirts seen everywhere.

Anyone interested in donating items for the silent auction or purchasing a Pink-Out shirt, please contact Fayette High School at 248-2124.