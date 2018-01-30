Fire destroys former funeral home in Armstrong early Monday morning

Armstrong residents woke to the loss of a well-known structure in the heart of town. In the early morning hours of Monday, firefighters received a call to respond to a structure fire on East Halley Street. The fire was actually located at the west end of West Halley Street.

The large, two-story residence at 300 North Evans Street which has faced Highway 3 for generations was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived less than five minutes after receiving the alarm. As firefighters approached the blaze, the windows blew out of the building. Heat from the inferno could be felt almost a block away.

The Armstrong Fire District received the call at 4:29 a.m. and within 45 minutes the house had completely collapsed. Firefighters surrounded the property working to contain the fire, keeping it from spreading to other properties and structures. A detached garage just feet from the home was saved, but received significant damage. An enclosed utility trailer parked just in front of the garage, however, was destroyed.

Four hours later, firefighters were still on the still smoldering scene. The Fire Marshal was expected later Monday morning to investigate.

Area residents may remember the home as a former funeral home. Later, it was the home of Glen and Barb Gregory, until purchased by Troy and Angie Callahan. The Callahans purchased another residence last year and were renting the home. The renters had recently moved.