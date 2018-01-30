Involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed against Harley Branham

A Preliminary Hearing was held Wednesday, Jan. 24 in the case against Harley Branham. Branham was charged with harassment, aggravated stalking and involuntary manslaughter as a result of last year’s Coroner’s Inquest in the suicide of local teen Kenneth Suttner.

Special Prosecuting Attorney, April Wilson and Branham’s attorney, Jeff Hilbrenner shared with Judge Cynthia Sutter they had an announcement regarding the case. The announcement consisted of changes to the charges filed. A stalking charge and charge of second-degree manslaughter were dismissed by Wilson.

Both attorneys agreed to an arraignment scheduled Wednesday, March 7.

Branham is alleged to have bullied and harassed Suttner during their employment at the Fayette Dairy Queen. The Coroner’s Inquest not only named Branham (no longer employed at Dairy Queen) as the principal cause of death, but also found Glasgow Schools negligent in preventing bullying, and Dairy Queen was found negligent in training employees in harassment prevention and resolution, All of which contributed to Kenneth choosing to take his life on Dec. 21, 2016.