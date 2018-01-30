Keller Building Open House scheduled for Thursday

On February 1, 2018 from 4 – 7 p.m. The Keller Building will hold an Open House to showcase the businesses and the services offered to Howard County. We welcome all community members of Howard County to attend.

A FREE chili supper will be provided with the donation of a canned good or boxed food item to benefit the Fayette Food Pantry. Meal will be $5.00/person without donation

Photos entries in a photo contest will line the hallways of the Keller Building, highlighting agriculture in Howard County from days gone by to the present. Photo submissions for the contest ran January 2 – January 26.

Kid’s activities and games will be provided by the Howard County 4-H Council

Businesses will be highlighted and available with more information on the different services they offer

Participating Businesses (as of 1/2/18):

· Ambulance District

· Central Missouri Community Action

· Fayette Food Pantry

· Fitzgibbon Family Health

· The Hair Shoppe

· Howard County Prosecuting Attorney

· Mary Brady Kavack, LPC

· Missouri Highway Patrol

· MU Extension Office

· Riekhof Law Office, LLC

· Rejuvenate You

This event offers a perfect opportunity for Howard County residents to see what the Keller Building businesses have to offer, ask questions, and meet many of the businesses.