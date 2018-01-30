Martin Dean Kirby

1954-2018

Martin Dean Kirby age 63, passed away on Jan. 24, 2018, at Boone Hospital Center surrounded by his family.

Martin was born Oct. 3, 1954, to Melvin Lee Kirby and Lillian Jarvis Kirby. He was a lifelong resident of the Armstrong area. He was a Fayette High School graduate of the class of 1972 and graduated from Linn Technical School.

Martin was a union sheet metal worker and a 38-year member of Local 36. He was a very active member in the Armstrong community and Howard County. Martin was a current Armstrong City Alderman and was a key participant in establishing the Armstrong Fire Protection District. He was a member of the Armstrong Fire Association and Armstrong Fire Protection District for many years. Martin served as a committeeman for the Howard County Democratic Committee and throughout the years was a very active member in a number of local boards and committees throughout the county. He was also a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. History was very important to him. Martin enjoyed spending time educating the community about local history. He was a very active grandfather and did not miss any important events in his grandchildren’s lives.

Martin is survived by his significant other, Ginnie Pharr, daughter, Stephanie (David) Ford, son, Joshua (Courtney) Kirby. Martin is also survived by a number of grandchildren, his daughter’s children- Jesse Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Carrie Ford, Cheyenne Ford, Savannah Ford, Zachariah Martin Ford, and Danica Ford. His son’s child- Nora Kirby, as well as the grandchildren, Anna, Aiden, Grayson and Brandon, his significant other, Ginnie shared with him. He leaves behind two great grandchildren, Isabella Ford and Issac Schultz.

Martin is survived by his two sisters, Rose (David) Crutcher of Moberly, Missouri and Judy (Bill) Cone of Paragould Arkansas, and many other family members. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Charlie and Buttercup and his beloved cat Rudy.

Martin had a habit of “adopting” children as his own children or grandchildren and he leaves a large number of them, as well as many good friends behind. Martin is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Visitation was held on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral Services was held Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at Friemonth-Freese at 1 p.m., with Rev. Mark Gassman and Scott Morris officiating. Burial was in Sharon Cemetery near Armstrong.

Memorials are suggested to Sharon Cemetery or Cancer Research in care of the funeral home.