Mickey Cochran

1954-2018

Long time Fayette resident, Mickey Cochran passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO on Jan. 24, 2018. She was 63 years of age.

Kathryn Michelle Cochran was born April 2, 1954, in Bonne Terre, MO, the daughter of Mitchell and Margie (Fizer) Cochran. She graduated from Fayette High School in 1972. In 1976, Mickey graduated from Central Methodist College with a degree in physical education. Upon finishing her schooling, Mickey was hired at Salisbury Schools where she was a successful basketball and softball coach for 10 years. She then became the recreation director for the Chillicothe Corrections Center till 2000. For the next 14 years Mickey worked for the Fayette Public Schools, retiring in 2014.

She is survived by her sister, Rebecca (David) Huntsman of Fayette, MO; brother, Mitchell (Francine) Cochran, Jr. of Suffolk, VA; nieces and nephews: Garrick (Lori) and Zachry Vogt, Mitchell Cochran III, Robyn (Bryce) Peterson, Chandler (Sarah) Cochran, Johnathan Klemens; and her faithful companion, Buddy.

Mickey was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. A memorial service honoring Ms. Cochran’s life was held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ruthie Espenschied and Lee Schweighauser officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to P.A.W.S. in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N, Fayette, MO 65248