Noted in Brief 01.31.18

• NEW FRANKLIN SENIOR CITIZENS DANCES are cancelled until further notice

• THE ASHBY-HODGE GALLERY OF AMERICAN ART, new show: “The Cuban World” Photographs by Jerry Benner and “Charles Banks Wilson, Oklahoma Imprint” (57 works) Jan. 28 (reception) through March 15, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 1:30 -4:30 p.m. Information: 660 248 6304.

• BAKE SALE BY FRIENDS OF MIKE JACKMAN raising money to honor Mike’s ongoing service to the community – Feb. 2 at FHS Courtwarming game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

• LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOL ALMUNI NIGHT – Friday, Feb. 2 at the FHS Basketball game starting at 6 p.m. Logo T-shirts on sale $5. Raffle items; Lincoln Logo Basketball, tickets $1 or six for $5; 39” flat screen smart TV, tickets $2 or three for $5. All proceeds support annual planning activities, scholarship and teacher awards

• TRIVIA NIGHT & FREE CHILI SUPPER SPONSORED BY FAYETTE ROTARY Saturday, Feb. 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall

• FAYETTE VOLUNTEER FIREMEN’S ANNUAL SWEETHEART DANCE will be Saturday, Feb. 3, at the fire station, featuring Suthern Justus. 8-12 p.m. $12/couple, $6/single, set-ups available. No one under 21 allowed.

• Free Dental Screenings for Babies through Preschoolers Monday, February 5; 6-6:45 p.m. at the PAT Play Center

• FAYETTE PTSA meeting, Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Daly/Clark library

• PEO CHAPTER AU will meet Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 :15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Hall, Shelby Alexander and Brandy Lembke hostesses. Nancy Anderson will present the program, PEO Scholar Award report will be given. Regrets to Shelby or Brandy.

• RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Central Methodist University

• HOWARD COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS & PUBLIC SCHOOL PERSONNEL will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m. @ Schnell Hall in Fayette. Guest Speaker FHS principal Patrick Tray. For more information contact Don Arni at 338-2403

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 in City Hall

• ARMSTRONG FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Board meeting 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Fire Station.

• FAYETTE R-III PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES Thursday, Feb 8, 1:30 – 7 p.m.

• HOWARD COUNTY DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE will meet Thursday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Flaspohler Law Office. The public is invited to attend.

• FHS Pink-Out Basketball game and fundraiser, Fayette High School beginning at 6 p.m.

• PAWS “LOVE IS IN THE AIR” 3rd Annual Silent Auction and Benefit Concert, Saturday, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m., Fayette First Christian Church. To donate to silent auction calll Bekki at 573-864-2064

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL meeting Monday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• GOLDEN STUDY CLUB will meet Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Commercial Trust Community Room

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20 at City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD meeting Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the High School library

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the school library

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Feb. 23

• FAYETTE FFA FUNDRAISING AUCTION Saturday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m., at the FHS Ag Building; consignments, donated items, FFA member labor (8 hours), complimentary lunch at noon – for more details to consign or donate contact Doug Chambers at 573-356-1464 or 248-2124 or email at dchambers@fayette.k12.mo.us

• BAKE SALE BY FRIENDS OF MIKE JACKMAN raising money to honor Mike’s ongoing service to the community – March 3 at C&R

• PANCAKE SAUSAGE BREAKFAST at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall – Sunday, Mar. 4

• KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS FISH FRY, Friday, Mar. 16

• Attention Parents of PRESCHOOL CHILDREN: To schedule a Preschool Screening appointment for the 2018-19 school year call Lisa Gebhardt at the Daly Elementary; 248-3800. Screenings held at First Christian Church Multipurpose Building, Thursday, March 22; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Friday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Attention Parents of KINDERGARTEN CHILDREN: It is time Fayette School District to identify children who will be five years old before Aug. 1. Missouri Legislature set this date as the eligibility determination date. Screenings will be held Friday, April 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Christian Church Multipurpose Building. Contact Lisa Gebhardt at 248-3800 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Parking spots available next to the building and across the street (labeled ‘church’) in the CMU parking lot.

• RECOGNITION & APPRECIATION DINNER FOR MIKE JACKMAN on Saturday, Mar. 24 at Schnell Hall, 12-4 p.m.; tickets available at C&R Supermarket or from committee – adults $10, children $5

• FAYETTE PTSA meeting, Wednesday, April 4 at 6 p.m. in the Daly/Clark library

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center on the first Wednesday of every month from 2-5 p.m., and in New Franklin at the Senior Housing Community Center on the fourth Wednesday of every month. Additional community outreach is available, for more information call the Howard County Library at 660-248-3348

• ADDITIONAL COPIES of 1960 Fayette map are available at no charge at Commercial Trust, Fayette Library, and newspaper office. Size; 17×12-inches and includes artwork by Peggy Guest and listing of businesses and institutions.

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• the parents as teachers play center is open 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday when school is in session. We encourage parents to bring their children, babies through preschoolers, to play and meet other families with young children. We also offer a toy lending library as well as books on parenting that may be checked out. For more information, contact patfayette@gmail.com or call Nancy at 660-728-3686.

Noted in Brief news may be emailed, faxed, brought in person, sent via mail, or dropped after hours in the paper’s front door slot (203 N. Main St.). Mail: P.O. Box 32, Fayette, Mo. 65248. Email at news@fayettenews.com.