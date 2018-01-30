Steel Magnolias to be performed at CMU’s Little Theatre

Fayette Area Community Theatre (FACT) and FHS Speech and Drama department are thrilled to present the comedy-drama, Steel Magnolias, on Jan. 25, 26, 27 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee on Jan. 28. The venue is the The Little Theatre on the CMU campus, in Fayette. Tickets available online in the FACT Facebook page, at www.eventbrite.com, or available locally at Merchant’s and Farmers Bank, Exchange Bank, Commercial Trust Bank, or Grey Willows during normal operational hours. Advance sale tickets are available until Jan. 24 for $10 (adults) and $5 (seniors/students). At-the-door tickets will be available for $12 (adults) and $6 (students/seniors). An ASL interpreter (American Sign Language) will be provided for the Friday, Jan. 26 performance.

Steel Magnolias originated in 1987, as a play directed by Robert Harling. Herbert Ross adapted to film in 1989, under the same name. It was a wildly popular movie, starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, and Olympia Dukakis. The play and film are about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Southern community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own. The story is based on Robert Harling’s real life experience of the death of his sister, Susan Harling Robinson, in 1985 due to complications from Type 1 diabetes. He changed his sister’s name in the story from Susan to Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie.

The upcoming FACT/FHS production of Steel Magnolias will be under the direction of the talented Angela Howard, who is also the FHS Speech and Drama teacher.

The cast of characters include Hailey Sage (Shelby), Aimee Sage (M’Lynn), Stephanie Moore (Truvy), Mickie Foland (Ouiser), and Bridgett Hussey (Clairee), Ana Valencia (Annelle).