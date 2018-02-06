Blocking Out Cancer

Tuesday, Jan. 30 was the second annual Pink Night Game for the New Franklin Bulldogs. “Block Out Cancer” was the theme for the evening.

A silent auction was held during the girls and boys basketball games against the Bulldogs of Sturgeon. The girls game began at 6 p.m.. Unfortunately New Franklin ladies fell to Sturgeon 33-52. The boys began play at 7:30 p.m. and were victorious against Sturgeon with a final score of 50-44. (Details of these games can be found on pages 7-9.)

Funds from the silent auction and sales of Pink Night gear raised approximately $800. The money will be donated to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, part of the University of Missouri Healthcare System in Columbia.