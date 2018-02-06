Blocking Out Cancer

| | 0

At left; New Franklin Pink Night sponsor Kelsey Beeler shares fundraising totals and announcements with the crowd attending the New Franklin boys basketball game.

Tuesday, Jan. 30 was the second annual Pink Night Game for the New Franklin Bulldogs. “Block Out Cancer” was the theme for the evening.
A silent auction was held during the girls and boys basketball games against the Bulldogs of Sturgeon. The girls game began at 6 p.m.. Unfortunately New Franklin ladies fell to Sturgeon 33-52. The boys began play at 7:30 p.m. and were victorious against Sturgeon with a final score of 50-44. (Details of these games can be found on pages 7-9.)
Funds from the silent auction and sales of Pink Night gear raised approximately $800. The money will be donated to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, part of the University of Missouri Healthcare System in Columbia.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment