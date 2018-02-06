Coat Closet Appreciation

I would like to say Thank you to all who helped to make the Coat Closet project for 2017 another great success. During our six distributions on Food Bank days in Oct. – Nov. – Dec – and Jan. we provided 243 coats and 71 blankets and sleeping bags to families who could use them. Scarfs, caps, gloves and other items of warm clothing was also distributed to the children of school age.

Thank you to Howard County communities of Armstrong, New Franklin and Fayette who helped make all this possible thru 4-H clubs, churches, other local clubs and individuals who was so generous in their support.

A special Thank You to Pat Crowley and Jeanne Chandler for their help in getting the Closet ready and working on distribution day.

During the Keller Building open house there were questions asked about the Coat Closet. The main misconception is that the closet is sponsored by the Food Bank for their clients. The Human Services Council is the sponsor of the Coat Closet. We are open on Food Bank distribution day because we reach more families on those days. The Coat Closet is available to anyone else who could use the items we have available. We do not check income of charge for any items – if you could use the items we have or know of someone who does need them, please call Pat Crowley 248-2533) or Rachel Dougherty (248-2736). We are available 7 days a week to help you.

Sincerely,

Rachel Dougherty