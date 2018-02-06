Collector announces Intent to File

Howard County Collector Jinger Felten has announced that she is filing as a candidate in the 2018 August primary and November general election for another term on the Republican ticket.

She feels her past experience in the office makes her qualified to continue serving the county in this position. She will continue to fulfill the duties as collector and serve you with honesty, integrity and in a courteous manner.

Jinger and her husband Torey are both natives of Howard County and graduates of Fayette High School. Torey is engaged in farming with his father, Leroy. Together they have four children, Kenzie (13), Kaylea (11), Logan (6) and Liam (4). They reside on a farm two miles west of Fayette.

She sincerely appreciates the support and kindness you have given her in the past and ask for your continuous vote and support this year