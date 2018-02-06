Fayette High School prepares for Pink Out Fundraiser

Fayette High School–specifically a committee of students, staff, and FHS National Honors Society members–will be hosting the annual Pink Out Cancer Awareness event on Thursday, Feb. 8. The evening includes several fundraising activities surrounding the high school basketball games against Brookfield: the varsity girls’ game begins at 6 p.m.

Fundraising events begin at 5 p.m. with the opening of the silent auction and a chili supper hosted by the Fayette High School Athletic Boosters. Other opportunities throughout the evening to help raise funds include the purchase of pink temporary tattoos, various baked goods, and paper ribbons for one dollar that will be displayed on the “warrior wall” to honor someone who is battling cancer or who has lost their battle against cancer.

Following tradition, the group will donate proceeds from the pink-out event to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center of Columbia as well as a local recipient who has battled cancer or is currently battling cancer. The honoree for the 2018 Pink Out is Carroll Wies: Howard County native, Fayette High School graduate, and Central Methodist University alumni.

Carroll and her husband Steve reside on their family farm where they also work full-time. They have two daughters, two son-in-laws and four grandchildren. Carroll suffered a stroke in September; during her recovery it was discovered she has an aggressive glioblastoma brain tumor. Carroll has received six weeks of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which ended at the end of December. She will continue chemotherapy treatment for the next six months. Carroll spends her current time at home entertaining grandchildren while still finding time to check the cows. Carroll, Steve, and family cannot thank everyone enough for their continued support.

Preceding the event, many other behind-the-scenes workers have organized other fundraising efforts. Fayette schools sold Pink Out t-shirts, featuring the slogan #Falcon Up, Hoop for a Cure. A few remaining t-shirts will be available at the event. Clark Middle School Student Council is currently holding daily fundraising events to help raise additional money for this year’s event; in past years, the middle school has raised significant funds.

Popular silent auction items bringing bids in past years include a canvas camping chair with an umbrella, various gift baskets, a custom-made fishing rod, Royals tickets, several gift cards, a quilt, jewelry, and many baked goods. The committee is currently accepting additional donations for the silent auction. If anyone is interested in making a monetary donation or gift items, please contact the FHS Office. Silent auction items should be turned in to the office no later than Feb. 7.