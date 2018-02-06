Howard County 2018 Budget Message from County Clerk

Howard County Clerk, Kathryn Harper presents the following message regarding the 2018 budget for Howard County.

The county budget process is guided by Missouri Statutes and is one of the most significant documents created by the County. The 2018 budget is balanced with expenditures being less than available resources. Adequate reserves are anticipated for the General Revenue Fund, Special Road and Bridge Fund, and Assessment Fund. An emergency fund has also been established in the General Revenue Fund that exceeds the 3% minimum required by law.

Howard County’s 2018 budget reflects a continued commitment to the long-term fiscal stability of the County, improvements to county infrastructure, and continued efficiency and effectiveness of county operations. Areas of interest in the 2018 budget are as follows:

Reserves

Fiscally responsible government organizations ensure sufficient reserves for multiple reasons. Reserves are important in case of revenue shortfalls due economic downturns or cuts form other agencies. Governments also need to maintain sufficient cash on hand in case of emergencies and to provide financial flexibility reducing the need to borrow.

For the last few years, the County has been committed to increasing its reserves in its major funds in order to maintain a three-to-six month cash reserve. This trend has continued and in 2017, reserves increased to $1,090,819 in the General Revenue Fund. The following table reflects the improved fiscal health of the County:

Infrastructure and Equipment

Multiple projects and equipment purchases are planned throughout 2018 as the County is able to make improvements to aging infrastructure, buildings, and equipment. Most of the funding for these projects will be provided by General Revenue, spending down excess reserves, unless stated otherwise. Notable building projects on the horizon include the following:

• Courthouse – The courthouse tower repairs continue in 2018 with painting of the tower expected during the summer.

• Road and Bridge – A new equipment shed will be built to house machinery and equipment currently housed outdoors. By reducing exposure to the elements, the life of the assets will be extended.

• Emergency Management – A room will be built in the new equipment shed for storage for emergency management operations.

• Law Enforcement – The Commission plans to purchase a new patrol vehicle and tasers.

Employee Benefits

The Howard County Commission authorized a 2.1% COLA adjustment equal to the Missouri Consumer Price Index for all full-time and part-time employees, excluding elected officials.