Keith and Margie will be missed

For more than 20 years Keith and Margie Keeling have played an important part in the life of Fayette and beyond. Cordial, outgoing, and always willing to step to the plate, this beautiful couple has made countless contributions to our town – academically, socially, religiously, and in many varied avenues of community service. Their departure later this month for the warmer climes of Florida will be a loss to our area, but we know they’ll enjoy their new home in Tampa and the opportunity of being closer to family.

So, we bid godspeed to Margie and Keith and in doing so express the hope that they’ll keep in touch and return often to visit.

Thanks for all you’ve done!

Jim Steele