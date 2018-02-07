Falcons continue pursuit of Lewis and Clark crown with win over Scotland County

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The 2017-2018 boys basketball season is winding down, and so is the race for the Lewis and Clark Conference crown.

The No. 6 Fayette Falcons (18-2, 4-1 Lewis and Clark) are in the thick of that race. With three conference games left on the schedule, the Falcons sit in a three-way tie for first place with Harrisburg and Salisbury.

The Falcons picked up two conference wins last week, defeating the Westran Hornets 50-36 on Jan. 30, and the Scotland County Tigers 63-47 on Feb. 2.

“We have one loss, so we felt like Scotland (County) was a really good challenge for us,” Fayette head coach Ben Pallardy said. “We’re now 4-1, and I believe Salisbury has only one loss in the conference, which was to Scotland. Harrisburg only has one loss as well. If you look at that, there are three teams now with only one loss. Every conference game is huge. We felt like this was one of the better teams we’re going to play down the stretch. It’s very important that we came in and took care of business.”

Fayette and Scotland County were in a tight contest during the first half, but the Falcons were able to pull away in the third quarter.

“Scotland came ready to play,” Pallardy said. “I thought they played hard, and they defended us pretty well. In the second half, I thought our guys just really locked in. We really picked up our defense and our intensity, and that was player-led. That was Blake (Dawson) and Chavez (Kent) and Vince (Roberts), and they all just started talking to each other.”

Pallardy said his players talked to each other on the court about picking up their intensity in the second half. They found a way to get it done, he said.

Neither team had a lead larger than five points during the first half. Fayette’s largest lead was five points, which came near the end of the half. Scotland County’s largest lead was only two points.

Dawson scored the first four points for Fayette. Two points came from the game’s first basket, and two came from free throws.

Scotland County tied the game 4-4, and that was the beginning of a slugfest between the two teams.

The Tigers took their first lead when they went ahead 10-8. That lead didn’t last long, as the Falcons scored four straight points to go ahead 12-10 with 2:59 left in the first half.

Dawson scored the final basket of the first quarter, a 3-pointer, to give Fayette a 17-15 lead.

Scotland County opened the second quarter with a 3-point play by junior Will Fromm to put the Tigers back in front, 18-17.

Roberts scored on the other end to give the lead back to Fayette, 19-18. This started a game of chase between the Tigers and Fayette. The Falcons took the lead three different times, only to see Scotland County tie the score.

Freshman Kyle Schleeter completed a 3-point play with 3:02 left in the half to give Fayette a 25-22 lead. Scotland County junior Jace Morrow hit a 3-pointer at the other end to tie the score.

Dawson completed a 3-point play with 2:32 to go in the half to give Fayette a 28-25 lead. Dawson scored again to extend that lead to five points.

Fromm hit a 3-pointer just before the half ended to cut that lead to two points. Fayette was up 30-28 at halftime.

Scotland County opened the second half with a short 4-0 run to go up 32-30. On the Tigers’ next possession, Roberts made a steal. He took the ball the other way for a layup and was fouled. He made the free throw to put the Falcons back in front, 33-32.

The Tigers answered at the other end with a basket for their final lead of the game. Fayette ended the third quarter on a 13-2 run. The score was 46-38 when the buzzer sounded.

Dawson hit two free throws early in the final period to push the lead to double digits. The lead stayed at double digits the rest of the way.

Fayette played a game against New Bloomfield at home on Feb. 6. Results were not available at press time.

The Falcons will host their annual “Pink Out” game on Feb. 8 when they host Brookfield. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., after the Lady Falcons’ game against New Brookfield, beginning at 6 p.m.

Following the “Pink Out” game, the Falcons host Marceline on Feb. 9, for the first of their final three remaining conference games.

That game is also scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.