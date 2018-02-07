Higbee honors seniors, holds Courtwarming and raise money for a cause

Last week was a big week at Higbee High School. The Tigers hosted Brunswick for their “Coaches versus Cancer” game on Jan. 30. On Feb. 2, the Tigers hosted Macon County on Courtwarming.

Higbee also used Feb. 2 to recognize their seniors on Senior Day. The Tigers still have a home game left on their schedule, on Feb. 13 against Jamestown, but held Senior Day on Feb. 2 due to precautionary measures related to the weather.

Higbee lost to Brunswick 68-41 on Jan. 30, and defeated Macon County on Feb. 2, winning 68-34.

The Tigers also played a home game against Prairie Home on Feb. 1, losing 55-39.

Higbee was locked in a tight battle with Brunswick during the first half. The Wildcats have a 6-foot-5 center, senior Reese Wynn, who roams the paint for Brunswick. Despite his size, the Tigers were finding ways to score early.

Higbee led 13-12 after one quarter, and held a 21-16 lead in the second period before Brunswick began making a comeback. The Wildcats closed the second quarter on a 16-3 run to lead 32-24 at halftime.

“Obviously, turnovers were our story,” Higbee head coach Jon Bishop said. “We have to take care of the basketball. We have to not let a press affect us the way it did. That was a big momentum shift on their part.”

Senior Jason Hudson led Higbee with 14 points and 11 rebounds on the night. Senior John Schell had 12 rebounds to go along with seven points.

Higbee recognized seven seniors on Feb. 2 before their game against Macon County: Zack Smith, Noah Kirby, James Gibson, Jason Hudson, Wade Spilman, Josh Morrow and John Schell.

Spilman had a game-high 18 points and 16 rebounds in Higbee’s win over Macon County. Schell and Gibson each had 11 points.

Higbee plays at the Brashear Tournament, held Feb. 5-10. Their first game was Feb. 6 against Atlanta. Results were not available at press time.

The date, time and opponent for their next game at the Brashear Tournament are to be determined.