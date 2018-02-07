Lady Falcons tie win total from last season

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

In their first year under head coach Jeff Martin, the Fayette Lady Falcons won seven games. They won that many games over the three seasons before.

The Lady Falcons (7-13, 1-4 Lewis and Clark) defeated the Westran Lady Hornets (1-18, 0-5 Lewis and Clark) 43-32 on Jan. 30 for their seventh win of the 2017-2018 season.

“I think they’re a lot further ahead (this season),” Martin said. “You’ve got another year in the system. They’re starting to understand things a lot better. They’re better basketball players, and they’re more mature. I think we’ve grown up quite a bit. I thought, the previous three games especially, we were really sharp and really getting into it a little bit”

The Lady Falcons still have six games on their schedule, beginning with a home game against New Bloomfield on Feb. 6.

Martin said the Lady Falcons shot 7-for-17 from 3-point range, but shot 5-for-29 from inside the arc, and 10-for-27 from the free throw line.

Fayette led Westran 13-7 after one quarter. Martin said that sophomore guard Abbey Conrow hit a shot from 40 feet at the buzzer.

The Lady Hornets outscored Fayette 11-5 in the second quarter, forcing an 18-18 tie at halftime.

The Lady Falcons blew the game open in the third quarter, going on a 17-4 run. The scoring run extended into the fourth quarter, and Fayette held a 40-25 lead.

Abbey Conrow led Fayette with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Senior guard Sam Conrow hit three 3-pointers in the game, and finished with 10 points. Junior Jennifer Nelson 11 points. Junior forward Maddie Reed pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with six points.

The Lady Falcons hosted Scotland County on Feb. 2 in their annual Courtwarming game.

Fayette led 7-6 after one quarter. The lead became 11-8 before the Lady Tigers scored 20 unanswered points. Their scoring run started in the second quarter and extended into the third.

Scotland County won the game 47-29. Reed finished with a team-high 10 points and six rebounds.

The Lady Falcons will host Brookfield on Feb. 8 for their annual “Pink Out” game. Following that game is another home contest, against Marceline on Feb. 9.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.