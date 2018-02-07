Lady Tigers start quick, finish big over Brunswick

The Higbee Lady Tigers scored a season-high 88 points in their 88-31 win over Brunswick on Jan. 30.

It was Higbee’s “Coaches versus Cancer” game, when they hosted the Brunswick Lady Wildcats.

Higbee head coach Tanner Burton said 88 points is the second-highest point total for the Lady Tigers since he became head coach. The team scored 89 points during a game last year.

The Lady Tigers threw up 95 field goal attempts during the game, making 35 of them. They shot 11-for-35 from behind the 3-point line.

Higbee scored their first basket with 5:26 to go in the first quarter, and started running from that point. They led Brunswick 19-10 after one quarter, and were up 42-18 at halftime.

“We’ve had some big changes in our lineup that people don’t recognize,” Burton said. “The big thing that people don’t understand is that we lost our sixth man to a miniscus tear, Claire Berendzen. She offered us a really good feistyness off the bench.”

Higbee had five players score in double figures against Brunswick. Senior guard Geocie Sager had a game-high 25 points. Junior Grace Westfall nearly had a triple-double, with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Sophomore Jillian Huddleston scored 13 points. Senior Sam Nelson and junior Alexis Whisenand each had 11 points, with Whisennand pulling down a team-high 17 rebounds.

Higbee held Courtwarming and Senior Night on Feb. 2. The team recognized three seniors: Sager, Nelson and Berendzen. Burton said they are winningest class during his time as the head coach of the Higbee Lady Tigers.

Sager led the team with 25 points in Higbee’s 79-28 win over Macon County. Burton said she is moving closer to reaching the 1,000-point milestone. She needs just 27 points to reach that mark.

“The impressive thing about that is how big of a catalyst she’s been for us, and the fact that she’s had three other girls score over 1,000 points in her time as point guard. ” Burton said. “It’s hard for people to picture that. She went from seven points a game, to nine, to nine (again), and all of a sudden it’s her show. I think that’s a big thing to be proud of.”

Higbee hosted Prairie Home in a Cooper County Activities Association game on Feb. 1, losing 60-50. The Lady Tigers are 0-3 in the conference.

The Lady Tigers are in the Brashear Tournament, held Feb. 5-10. Their first game and opponent were not known at press time. Dates and times for tournament games have been affected by winter weather.