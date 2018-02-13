Bulldogs close out home schedule with win over Westran

]

The Harrisburg Bulldogs (18-5, 5-1 Lewis and Clark) defeated the Westran Hornets (6-17, 1-6 Lewis and Clark) 79-45 on Feb. 9.

It was the final home game of the 2017-2018 season for Harrisburg. The Bulldogs recognized eight seniors before the start of the game: Ethan Sublett, Christian Jenkins, Anna Clark, Cade Combs, Kolton James, Cody Karl, Jordan Olmstead, Alex Weideman and Scott Hill.

Karl joined the 1,000 points club earlier this season. It happened on Feb. 3, during a game against Fulton. It was the third place game of the Southern Boone Tournament. Harrisburg won the game 57-56. Karl’s 1,000th point was recorded with a 3-pointer during the first quarter.

Combs recently scored his 1,500th point. Head coach Kyle Fisher said that Combs reached that milestone on Feb. 7 against Schuyler County. His 1,500th point happened when he made a free throw during the fourth quarter. Harrisburg won the game 74-47.

As for the game against Westran, Karl had 25 points, five assists and four steals. Combs had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Hill had 15 points and six rebounds, while Jenkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Harrisburg played a game at Salisbury on Feb. 13. Results were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs close out the 2017-2018 regular season with a game at Knox County on Feb. 16. Harrisburg is currently tied for first place in the Lewis and Clark Conference with the Fayette Falcons. The two schools remain in pursuit of at least a share of the conference title.

If the Bulldogs claim at least a share, it will be their second straight conference championship. They were co-champions last season, along with Knox County and Salisbury.