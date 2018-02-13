Eagles finalize 2018 signing class

The Central Methodist football team announced its record signing class of 51 student athletes Wednesday afternoon on national signing day, as head coach David Calloway will enter his third year at the helm of the program.

The signing class marks one of the largest in program history, and features 18 from the home state of Missouri. The class includes 10 other states who will all contribute next season.

Former Fayette Falcon Nick Lembke, who will graduate from Fayette High School in May, was one of those 51 recruits.

Lembke played as a tight end and middle linebacker while at Fayette. On defense, he had 47 total tackles and a sack. As a tight end, he had 126 total yards (rushing and receiving) and two touchdowns.

Lembke was Fayette’s first recipient of the Brandon Burlsworth Character Award, in recognition of outstanding character and sportsmanship.

For a complete list of the CMU 2018 football signing class, go to http:\\www.cmueagles.com.