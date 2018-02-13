Fayette High School Hosts Pink-Out night

Fayette Falcons and Lady Falcons hosted their Annual Pink-Out Night, Thursday, Feb. 8 during their games against the Bulldogs of Brookfield. Fundraisers were held in the form of shirts and other Pink-Out gear, a silent auction and pink temporary tattoos. Proceeds from Pink-Out Night were donated to Carroll Wies and her family, and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Pictured above from left; Sara Hutchinson and Amy Nation, Carroll’s daughters; Lane and Walker Nation, Liz Hutchinson, Carroll’s grandchildren; Carroll Wies, Kate Hutchinson, granddaughter, Steven Wies.