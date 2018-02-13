Kent signs NLI with Missouri Valley College

Fayette senior Chavez Kent signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Missouri Valley College on Feb. 7. The day was designated at National Signing Day for college football. Kent played varsity football for four seasons with the Fayette Falcons. On defense, he had 279 tackles and 25.5 sacks as a defensive end and linebacker. He played two seasons as a fullback on offense, rushing for 844 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught 15 passes out of the backfield for 140 yards. Kent said he is the first person in his family to go to college. Kent said he wants to pursue an education degree while at Missouri Valley College.